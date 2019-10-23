Woman killed in house collapse in Chitradurga

A 80-year-old woman was killed after her house collapsed at Srirampura in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district on Wednesday.
The deceased have been identified as Buden Bi of Srirampura. The house of her neighbour, Gouse Peer collapsed on her hut resulting in the death of the woman.
The seriously injured woman was rescued by the villagers and rushed to the hospital. But the woman died on the way to the hospital.
Tahsildar, Thippeswamy and police officers have rushed to the spot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.