Woman killed in house collapse in Chitradurga

The house that was collapsed in Srirampura in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district on Wednesday.

The house that was collapsed in Srirampura in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district on Wednesday.

A 80-year-old woman was killed after her house collapsed at Srirampura in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Buden Bi of Srirampura. The house of her neighbour, Gouse Peer collapsed on her hut resulting in the death of the woman.

The seriously injured woman was rescued by the villagers and rushed to the hospital. But the woman died on the way to the hospital.

Tahsildar, Thippeswamy and police officers have rushed to the spot.

Karnataka
Karnataka
disaster and accident
Related Articles
Recommended for you
