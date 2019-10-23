Woman killed in house collapse in Chitradurga

A 80-year-old woman was killed after her house collapsed at Srirampura in Hosadurga taluk of Chitradurga district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Buden Bi of Srirampura. The house of her neighbour, Gouse Peer collapsed on her hut resulting in the death of the woman.

The seriously injured woman was rescued by the villagers and rushed to the hospital. But the woman died on the way to the hospital.

Tahsildar, Thippeswamy and police officers have rushed to the spot.