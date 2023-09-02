ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed, husband injured in a hit and run

September 02, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 67-year-old woman who was on her morning walk was killed and her husband injured when a speeding motorcycle knocked them down on Kurubarahalli main road in Vijaynagar.

The victim Jayamma, who sustained injuries in the accident on Tuesday succumbed to death at a hospital on Saturday. Her husband Narasimha Murthy, 71, sustained multiple injuries and is recovering.

Based on the complaint, Vijaynagar Traffic Police have registered a case of death due to negligence, and are investigating further to identify the biker who caused the accident and fled from the scene.

