Woman killed, husband injured in a hit and run

September 02, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 67-year-old woman who was on her morning walk was killed and her husband injured when a speeding motorcycle knocked them down on Kurubarahalli main road in Vijaynagar.

The victim Jayamma, who sustained injuries in the accident on Tuesday succumbed to death at a hospital on Saturday. Her husband Narasimha Murthy, 71, sustained multiple injuries and is recovering.

Based on the complaint, Vijaynagar Traffic Police have registered a case of death due to negligence, and are investigating further to identify the biker who caused the accident and fled from the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.