Woman killed by leopard in Tumakuru

The body of a 60-year-old woman killed in a leopard attack was found on the outskirts of Bannikuppe village in Tumakuru taluk and district on Thursday.

According to the Forest Department, Lakshmamma had gone to graze her cattle in the field on Wednesday. The police suspect that she might have been attacked in the evening. The body was found in a bush on Thursday around 8.30 a.m.

The Forest Department personnel have made preparations to trap the leopard.