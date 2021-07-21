Woman killed as house wall collapses

Incessant rain lashing Bidar district claimed a life in the early hours of Wednesday. Parvathi Vaijainath (33), a resident of Kumarachincholi village in Humnabad taluk, was killed on the spot when her house collapsed. Her husband and two children, who were injured in the incident, were rushed to Bidar for treatment.

A native of Janwad near Bidar, the family of the victim had, about eight years ago, migrated to Kumarachincholi village in search of livelihood as it did not have any land to cultivate in its native place.

Parvathi Vaijainath was, along with her husband, working as agricultural labour on a daily-wage basis. Her two daughters are studying in a local government school.

As the news reached the taluk headquarters, Tahsildar of Humnabad Nagaiah Hiremath and Executive Officer of Taluk Panchayat Govind immediately rushed to the spot. Mr. Hiremath assured the kin of the deceased of getting a compensation of ₹5 lakh released to them.