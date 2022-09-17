Woman jumps into river with infant in Belagavi

A homemaker jumped into the Malaprabha river, along with her child at Ramdurg in Belagavi on Saturday.

Rudravva Bannuru, 30, jumped into the river carrying her infant son Shivalingappa, 2, at the old bridge. Police said that she could not swim. They are looking for the two.

She was coming to Ramadurg from her maternal home in Idagundi after her husband Basavaraj forced her. She had left her husband’s home to go back to her mother’s home a few months ago. She was said to be upset due to some marital issues. Basavaraj went to Idagundi on Friday and stayed overnight to convince her parents to come back with him. She reluctantly joined him.

On the way back, he stopped the auto and got out to get some loose change to the auto driver. Rudravva sensed an opportunity, ran out of the auto and jumped into the river.

A case has been registered.