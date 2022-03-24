Woman involved in over 23 cases of burglary arrested

The Vidyaranyapura police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old woman who is allegedly a habitual offender involved in over 23 cases of burglary in and around the city.

The police recovered 75 gm of gold and 630 gm of silver items from her. The accused, Jayanthi Kuttiyamma, is a resident of Bhairsandra and used to worked as a domestic help. She moved around the city to identify locked houses that she could break into,” said a police officer.

Recently, she broke into two houses in the same locality in Vidyaranyapura police station limits. The police identified her with the help of CCTV footage.