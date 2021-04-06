Woman injured; groundnut bags inundated by rainwater at APMC

Yadgir

06 April 2021

Yadgir goes without power supply for several hours as electricity poles and cables suffer damage in heavy rain

Monday evening’s unanticipated heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds has caused extensive damage, particularly in Yadgir city.

Farmers are facing the threat of loss as groundnut in several thousands of bags that were kept on the APMC Yard for selling are almost inundated.

Officials were supposed to complete the tender process on Monday. But, the heavy rain has almost damaged the foodgrains.

“There are more than 7,000 bags that farmers brought groundnuts in to sell them. Officials have been asked to analyse the damage as farmers are saying that almost all of them (7,000 bags) are inundated or have been washed away in rainwater,” Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya told The Hindu here on Tuesday.

When asked about compensation, she said that after getting a detailed report from APMC officials, she would send a requisition to the State government to release compensation for damage.

The city went without power supply for several hours from evening as electricity poles were uprooted and cables were damaged in gusty winds.

“The restoration works have been completed and now there is no interruption in power supply,” Dr. Ragapriya said.

Meanwhile, local MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal, City Municipal Council Chairman Vilas Patil and CMC Commissioner B.T. Nayak visited the CMC office, Subhas Chowk, the railway station area, Basaveshwar Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar and APMC Yard.

Due to gusty winds, the roof of the meeting hall located in the first floor of the CMC building collapsed and several equipment, including chairs, have been damaged.

“Approximately, property worth around ₹20 lakh-₹30 lakh have suffered damage in rain. However, an accurate figure after assessment by officials,” Mr. Patil said.

He also said that storm-water drains that were blocked by mud and used material such as empty bottles were cleared on Tuesday morning to let rainwater to flow easily.

A woman, who was present near Subhas Chowk where a portion of a compound wall collapsed damaging at least 10 two-wheelers, has suffered injuries on the back of her neck and in her leg. She was identified as Sabamma. She has been taken to the District Hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.

According to sources, a cow belonging to Nagappa, a farmer, died after being struck by lightning in Allipur village. Also, jowar crop in two acres of land belonging to another farmer Sharanappa has been damaged. However, officials are yet to confirm the damage caused.