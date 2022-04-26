Woman injured, crops damaged by elephants

Three elephants which are in human landscape outside Nagarahole since the last few days have damaged standing crop besides injuring a woman.

The authorities have come under flak for failure to drive the herd back into the jungles and on Tuesday a woman who was tending to cattle was injured when an elephant which was scampering in panic knocked her down from behind.

The incident took place at Haralahalli village near the Veeranahosahalli range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve. The injured woman was identified as Puttalakshmamma who suffered a fracture besides bruises.

Meanwhile crop damage has been reported from Penjahalli village in Hanagodu taluk as well. However, a section of people said elephants are common in the region but each time they are sighted a small group creates a commotion triggering panic in the herd which runs helter-skelter, compounding the damage.