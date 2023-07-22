Woman injured as youths on bike crash into her two-wheeler

July 22, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

A 42-year-old woman has been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru, after three youth performing a “wheelie” on the road in Gayathripuram, lost control and crashed into her two-wheeler.

Police said the victim Anitha, who teaches Science in Police Public School on Mahadevapura Main Road in Jalapuri, was on her way home on Tuesday, when she was knocked down by three youths performing a “wheelie” astride a motorcycle on the road near the Gayathripuram Church.

The victim, who was thrown off her two-wheeler, fell on the road and suffered serious injuries on her head and face though she was wearing a helmet. She lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital.

The three youths, who were performing the wheelie, also suffered injuries, but left the motorcycle behind and fled.

While Ms. Anitha, who was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital and later shifted to a ward, is still undergoing treatment, the police is on the lookout for the accused.

A case has been registered in Siddharthanagar Traffic police station in Mysuru city. The accident, involving the school teacher in Gayathripuram comes despite a drive taken up by the city police against the menace of “wheelies” following a directive issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar to crack down against the “wheeling stunts” by youths on the roads.

In a circular dated July 17, the Additional Director General of Police had called upon the police officials to show “zero tolerance” to wheeling stunts and even identified Outer Ring Road around Mysuru among the places, where the menace was on the rise. Mr. Alok Kumar had directed the police to register cases under Section 279 of IPC and Section 184 of IMV 1988 against the persons performing wheeling stunts and endangering the life and property.

He had asked the police to monitor social media platforms, where the youths share photographs and videos of the wheeling stunts, and take action against the errant youth.

Meanwhile, Mysuru city police has taken action against youths involved in four such incidents since Sunday, based on social media posts. The photographs pertained to stunts performed in different places, including ORR, Narasimharaja and Siddharthanagar traffic police stations.