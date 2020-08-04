Woman injured as part of her house collapses in Mulky

MANGALURU

04 August 2020 07:23 IST

Heavy, widespread rain lashes three coastal districts

While heavy and widespread rain, accompanied by squally winds, continued to lash Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts on Monday, an elderly woman suffered injury after a part of her house on K.S. Road Nagar in Mulky in Dakshina Kannada collapsed on Sunday.

The injured, Sulochana Nayak (59), was in a room in her house along with her son, Suraj, daughter-in-law, Jayalakshmi, and their two children when a portion of the tiled roof of their house collapsed.

Ms. Nayak suffered serious injuries, while her son and the others suffered simple injuries. Residents rushed to the house and arranged to send the injured to a nearby hospital. Special Tahsildar Manikya visited the spot. The damage to the house has been estimated at ₹ 10 lakh, officials said.

According to India Meteorological Department, Dakshina Kannada district recorded an average rainfall of 60.9 mm in the last 24 hours ended at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The highest rainfall of 110 mm was recorded in Mani, followed by 80 mm in Kukke Subrahmanya, 70 mm in Mangaluru Airport, 60 mm in Moodbidri, Uppinangady, Panambur and Sullia, 50 mm in Dharmasthala, 40 mm in Mangaluru, 30 mm in Puttur and 20 mm in Mulky.

Udupi district recorded an average rainfall of 43.8 mm. Siddapura near Udupi recorded 70 mm rainfall, followed Kundapur with 60 mm, Kollur 50 mm and Kota, Karkala and Udupi with 40 mm.

Uttara Kannada district recorded an average rainfall of 36.8 mm. Manki received 90 mm of rainfall, followed by Gokarna in 80 mm, Bhatkal, Kumta, Ankola and Honnavar 50 mm, Kadra 40 mm, Karwar, Jagalbet and Manchikere 30 mm, Yellapura 20 mm and Banavasi with 10 mm.

Rain and thundershowers are likely to continue to lash the coastal districts till Wednesday. With squally weather and wind speed likely to reach 50 kmph in and along the coastal areas, the department has advised fishermen against venturing into the sea.