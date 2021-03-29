Woman in CD case emails High Court CJ seeking intervention

Bengaluru

29 March 2021 14:07 IST

The woman in the CD case, who continues to express her views from undisclosed locations even as SIT officials are trying to track her down, has sent an email to the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court seeking protection for herself and her family. She also sought the CJ’s supervision over the SIT investigation.

The three-page letter, dated March 28, has been signed by the woman who has also requested the Chief Justice to direct the State government to provide her protection and render her justice.

Advertising

Advertising

In the letter, she has stated that she is a rape victim and has filed a complaint against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi with the Cubbon Park police. “Mr. Jarkiholi is an highly influential person and has already threatened me in public of going to any extent against me,” she has alleged.

“I have already expressed my apprehension that there is a threat to myself and my parents from Ramesh Jarkiholi and I have requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to provide security for myself and my parents,” she has stated.

She further alleged that she had learnt from the media that the former Minister has already influenced the SIT and caused serious threat to her parents and has used criminal force to prevent her from appearing before the magistrate and in pursuing her complaint and preventing her from making any statement against him.

“Ramesh Jarkiholi may kill me at any place at any point of time and destroy every piece of evidence. The SIT is completely acting to his tunes and the government is also protecting him. So far, I have not gained confidence about the investigating agency or the government,” she said in the letter .

She further alleged: “I am, on my own will and wish, fighting for justice against an influential person, it is me who is suffering. I have to fight for my dignity and womanhood. Statement made through my parents that I am kidnapped is baseless. This is my fight, not anybody’s. My family is in the captivity of Ramesh Jarkiholi.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Jarkiholi, along with his advocate, appeared before the SIT for questioning.