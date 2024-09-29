GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, her two sons found dead in village near Raibag

Published - September 29, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two sons were found dead in Bomanal village near Raibag in Belagavi district on Sunday.

The bodies of 30-year-old Yellawwa Arjun Karihole, and her sons, five-year-old Satvik and 12 months old ⁠Muttappa, were found in an old well in the village.

The police suspected that the woman may have fought with her husband on Saturday and decided to end her life, along with her children.

A case has been registered.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendences can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

