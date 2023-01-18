ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, her two daughters found dead

January 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman killed her two daughters by poisoning them and then ended her life by hanging herself to death at her residence at Nilammanahalli Tanda in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Meera Bai and her daughters, two-year-old Nacchu Bai and two-year-old Golu Bai. Depression and family dispute are said to be the reasons behind the incident.

Dhannur Police, who visited the spot, have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US