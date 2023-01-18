Woman, her two daughters found dead

January 18, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A woman killed her two daughters by poisoning them and then ended her life by hanging herself to death at her residence at Nilammanahalli Tanda in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Meera Bai and her daughters, two-year-old Nacchu Bai and two-year-old Golu Bai. Depression and family dispute are said to be the reasons behind the incident.

Dhannur Police, who visited the spot, have registered a case.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)