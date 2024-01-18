GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, her two daughters found dead in well in Belagavi district

January 18, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old home-maker and her two daughters were found dead in Sultanpur village near Raibag of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The bodies of Saraswati Nitin Kirave and her daughters, seven-year-old Deepika and four-year-old Ritika, were found in a well in Sultanpur village.

They had come to live in Saraswati Kirave’s native village, after some rift in the family.

Saraswati Kirave and Nitin Kirave were married eight years ago. But differences had cropped up in the marriage and she had shifted to her mother’s home a few months ago.

She had complained before her mother and brother that her husband had ill-treated her and tortured her, the police said. Her father died a few years ago.

A case has been registered in the Haroorgeri Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

Eom

