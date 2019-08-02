Woman, her two childrenfound dead in Ballari

A 26-year-old woman is said to have killed her two children and then ended her life in their house at Medar Ketayya Nagar in Ballari city on Thursday evening.

The police recovered the bodies of a three-year-old boy and a one-and-a-half-year-old girl from a drum filled with water.

The police said that the woman drowned the two children before ending her life. Cowl Bazaar Police, who visited the spot, have registered a case.

In another incident, a 26-year-old woman poisoned her two daughters, including a two-year-old girl, before killing herself in Hale Nellodi village of Kurgodu taluk in Ballari district on Wednesday night.

While the woman and her elder daughter died, her younger daughter, Netra (2), is in the Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari.

The deceased were identified as Shantamma and Varalakshmi (6).

Kurgodu Police have taken Mariyappa, Shantamma’s husband, into custody in connection with the case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call on Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)