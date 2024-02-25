ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, her two children found dead in Belagavi

February 25, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two children were found dead in Morab village near Navalgund in Dharwad district on Sunday morning.

The bodies of 32-year-old Savitri Sarakar, five-year-old Suma and four-year-old Darshan were found in their house in the village.

Police suspected that the woman killed her children before ending her life, as she was undergoing domestic problems.

A case has been registered in the Navalgund Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

