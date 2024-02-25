GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman, her two children found dead in Belagavi

February 25, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her two children were found dead in Morab village near Navalgund in Dharwad district on Sunday morning.

The bodies of 32-year-old Savitri Sarakar, five-year-old Suma and four-year-old Darshan were found in their house in the village.

Police suspected that the woman killed her children before ending her life, as she was undergoing domestic problems.

A case has been registered in the Navalgund Police Station.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.