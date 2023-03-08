HamberMenu
Woman, her three daughters taken to hospital as they start vomiting while waiting for official

March 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her three daughters complained of uneasiness and started vomiting while sitting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Belagavi and were immediately rushed to a hospital on Wednesday.

According to staff of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, the 40-year-old woman, Saraswati Adrushyappa Hampannavar, a housewife, had come to the office along with her daughters, 14-year-old Srushti, eight-year-old Sakshi and three-year-old Sanvi, seeking help from the authorities on Wednesday and as Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, was not in office, the staff asked them to wait.

Saraswati Hampannavar, along with her husband Adrushyappa Hampannavar and their children, had shifted to Belagavi a few years ago. Her husband, who worked in a salon, had reportedly taken handloans from various people. And, he has not been seen for over a fortnight now. Saraswati Hampannavar is said to have come to the Deputy Commissioner’s office seeking assistance, after moneylenders started harassing her.

As they were waiting, the girls started vomiting and one of them revealed that their mother had given them a drink saying it was juice and that she too had consumed it. The staff immediately shifted all the four to the District Hospital, which is located close by. Then, Belagavi Market Police visited the spot.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

