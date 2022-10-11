Woman, her three daughters found dead

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 11, 2022 21:51 IST

A woman and her three daughters from Athani in Belagavi district were found dead in Billur in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

A 28-year-old home-maker, Sunita Tukaram Mali, and her daughters, eight-year-old Amruta, six-year-old Ankita and four-year-old Aishwarya, were found dead in a lake in Billur village.

The woman and her daughters went missing from their village on Sunday. A case has been registered in the Jatt Police Station in Maharashtra, police sources said.

Meanwhile, Athani Police suspected that the woman had had problems at her marital home. She had complained to her parents about some domestic issues. Her parents have expressed the suspicion that she ended her life as she was upset with her life, a police officer said.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

