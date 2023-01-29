ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, her three children found dead

January 29, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A domestic dispute took a tragic turn in Vijayapura district leading to the death of a woman and her three children.

The tragic incident took place at Vithalwadi Tanda in Tikota taluk of Vijayapura district on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as 32-year-old Geeta Ramu Chauhan, her daughter six-year-old Srushti and sons three-year-old Kishan and four-year-old Samarth.

Geeta reportedly had had a bitter altercation with her husband Ramu on Saturday night. Geeta and her children were found dead in a sump tank near their house.

Tikota Police have registered a case.

( Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

