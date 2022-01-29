Woman, her son found dead in lake

Belagavi

29 January 2022 00:48 IST

A woman and her mentally challenged son were found dead in Bolakadi village near Yaragatti in Belagavi district on Friday.

Fire fighters and police personnel retrieved the bodies of Sevanti Pyati (32) and her son, Mahantesh (12), from the village lake. The police said that the woman had decided to end her life, as she was dejected at the constant harassment by her husband, Bellappa Pyati, who held her responsible for delivering two mentally challenged children.

He beat her up on Wednesday and threatened to desert her and remarry. She was upset and dropped off her second child at the house of her younger sister. She jumped into the lake along with her eldest son, on Thursday. Villagers, who heard of this, intimated the police. A case has been registered against Bellappa Pyati.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)