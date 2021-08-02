Woman, her parents assaulted

The police rescued a woman and her parents who were tied to a pole and assaulted by her husband and her relatives in Lingadahalli Tanda near Indi in Vijayapura district on Monday. Responding to a distress call, the police rushed to the tanda and rescued the victims. They are admitted in the district hospital in Vijayapura.

As per a complaint registered in the Indi Police Station, Santosh Chauhan, a farm worker, tied his wife Anita and her parents Vithal Rao and Surekha to a pole and assaulted them for not giving enough dowry. Some women from his family also accompanied him in beating up the victims.

Santosh Chauhan told villagers that Vithal Rao had gone back on his promise of paying him money and jewellery. The police have booked Santosh Chauhan and three of his relatives on the charge of assaulting his wife.

Anita, who hails from Inchigeri in Vijayapura district, was married to Santosh Chauhan two years ago. Her husband used to fight with her and her parents regularly over dowry, the police said.