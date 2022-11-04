Woman, her newborns, cremated in Tumakuru; six-year-old daughter to come under govt.’s care

Kasthuri and her two newborns were given a quiet cremation in Tumakuru after the authorities struggled to trace her relatives and people known to her on Friday. Her orphaned elder six-year-old daughter will now be under the government’s care till she turns 18.

Kasthuri, who died on Thursday after being denied treatment at a government hospital in Tumakuru, was a native of Kallakuurichi in Tamil Nadu. She had moved to Tumakuru a month ago. She was living in Bharathinagar along with her daughter.

She did not have any relatives and friends in Tumakuru. However, the district administration and police were finally successful in finding relatives in Bengaluru on Friday. Ramesh and Shobha reached Tumakuru in the evening, and with their consent, the district administration conducted the postmortem of the bodies.

Ramesh and Shobha did not wish to take the bodies to either Bengaluru or Tamil Nadu. With their consent, the district administration performed the cremation at Tumakuru late evening.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Ramesh, who works as driver in Bengaluru, said, “Kasthuri was the wife of my mother’s brother. Since one and half years, we didn’t have any contact with the family. We also didn’t know about her husband’s death or when and why she came to Tumakuru. On Thursday, the Tumakuru police called one of our relatives in Tamil Nadu. Then, they called and informed us about the incident. Finally, I contacted Tumakuru police and got the complete information.”

The concern now, he said, is Kasthuri’s 6-year-old daughter, Shankari. “Now, her future is our main concern. We requested the district administration to hand over the girl to us. However, the district administration has rejected our appeal and now the girl is in the protection of district Child Welfare Committee (CWC),” Mr. Ramesh said.

State aid

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar has said the girl has been admitted to orphanage home and a fixed deposit of ₹5 lakh has been made in the girl’s name from the government. The government will also take care of her education, he announced.

Hospital visit

Meanwhile, K. Naganna Gowda, Chairman of Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), who visited Tumakuru and took a review meeting with the district administration as well as visited the district hospital and verified the situation, told The Hindu, “Now, the 6 year old child is taking shelter in the district CWC. The girl is very disturbed from this incident and needs some relaxation. We will provide some special arrangements for her. The relatives of the woman had requested to hand over the child to them. But there is no legal provision to hand over the child to the relatives. Therefore, we rejected their appeal. The government has already announced free education and free shelter up to the age of 18 years for her. We will take care of the girl.”