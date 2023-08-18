ADVERTISEMENT

Woman held on charge of poisoning her husband

August 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi police arrested a woman on charges of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his food in Gorebal village in Belagavi district on Friday.

The accused Savakka Hamani, 32, added poison to the ‘uppittu’ she had made for her husband Ningappa Fakeerappa Hamani, 35. He ate it and fell ill. He has been admitted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi. A cat and dog that ate the uppittu died too.

The police said that Pakeerappa Laksman Sindogi, 30, Savakka’s brother had asked her to poison her husband to take over his two acre land. A case has been registered based on a complaint by the victim’s father.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US