Woman held on charge of poisoning her husband

August 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi police arrested a woman on charges of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his food in Gorebal village in Belagavi district on Friday.

The accused Savakka Hamani, 32, added poison to the ‘uppittu’ she had made for her husband Ningappa Fakeerappa Hamani, 35. He ate it and fell ill. He has been admitted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi. A cat and dog that ate the uppittu died too.

The police said that Pakeerappa Laksman Sindogi, 30, Savakka’s brother had asked her to poison her husband to take over his two acre land. A case has been registered based on a complaint by the victim’s father.

