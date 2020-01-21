Woman held on charge of plotting husband’s murder

The late-night murder of a businessman that jolted the town took a twist here on Tuesday after investigation revealed that his wife was the main accused in the alleged crime.

Hours after Bundaram (30) was found murdered at his residence at Vidya Nagara, the police cracked the case by arresting his wife Chandrika. “We are questioning her and investigating the case,” K. Parashuram, Mandya Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu here.

Interrogation of the accused revealed that she had hired killers to eliminate Bundaram as she had developed an acquaintance with another person named Suresh, said another senior police officer.

Suresh’s close relationship with the woman had come to the notice of the businessman recently and he had severely opposed it. This prompted the woman and her friend to eliminate Bundaram, added the officer.

Late on Monday, a group of accused hired by Chandrika visited Bundaram's house and assaulted him with weapons. Initially, the woman told her neighbours/police that the assailants had fastened her and her son in a room before attacking the victim. But detailed interrogation of the woman, following her contradictory statements, helped the police to crack the case. While Chandrika watched the crime, her two daughters were sleeping in a room, added the officer.

Meanwhile, the accused had forgotten a bag containing a pistol, a dagger and other materials in a bus in Hassan district. The Hassan police, following an explosive found at the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday, was conducting special searches at vital installations in their district. Alert public informed the police about the bag found in the bus.

The police, with the help of KSRTC personnel, arrested the assailants when they came to collect the bag, added the officer.