Woman held on charge of killing husband

27 August 2020 23:53 IST

A man was murdered allegedly by his wife at Kallalli in Belur taluk on Tuesday night. The police gave the name of the deceased as Chandre Gowda, 55.

Chandre Gowda, a native of Hirebidare in Chikkamagaluru taluk, married Indira of Kallalli 25 years ago. In recent years, the couple had differences over Chandre Gowda’s alleged extramarital affair, according to the police.

Chandre Gowda had been to Kallalli, where his wife had been staying for the last nine years. Late in the night, the two had an argument following which Indira allegedly hit her husband with a machete, according to the police. Based on the complaint filed by their son Arjun, the Belur police have registered a case. The accused has been taken into custody.

