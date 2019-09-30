Woman held, idols recovered

M.B. Nagar Police have arrested a woman in connection with four theft cases registered in different police stations in Kalaburagi. Silver idols of different deities valued, in all, at ₹ 2.62 lakh were recovered from the accused.

Addressing a media conference at M.B. Nagar Police Station here on Sunday, Police Commissioner M.N. Nagaraj said that the accused, Basamma, who was a resident of Farhatabad near Kalaburagi, had focussed only on stealing silver idols of deities as she strongly believed that she would not be caught.

“In two cases, she went to the targeted houses in the guise of an innocent woman in need of help. She asked the women in these houses for food and drinking water. Before the women fetched water or food for her, she escaped with the silver idols from the houses. In the other two cases, she randomly barged into the houses when there was nobody around and stole the idols,” Mr. Nagaraj said.

He announced a cash prize of ₹ 5,000 to the police team headed by Circle Inspector Dilip Sagar that arrested the accused as a gesture of appreciation.

When asked, the Police Commissioner said that his department had launched an awareness campaign among residents of the city on the precautionary and safety measures to be taken. “This is not like any other campaign. We have printed lakhs of pamphlets giving details on the various modus operandi that are normally adopted by criminals and the safety/ precautionary measures to be taken by citizens. Police constables will visit each and every house in the city, hand over the pamphlets and explain to them the safety measures to be taken. They will then give the mobile phone numbers of the policemen covering their area and also collect the mobile phone numbers of the heads of the families,” he said.

He added that he is focusing on intensifying patrolling during night in and on the outskirts of the city.