Woman held for stealing gold from shop

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 07, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

An alert jewellery shop owner caught a 34-year-old woman red-handed while she was trying to steal a gold ring. Nadiya Rajesh, posing as a customer, visited Mahaveer Jewelers in Yeshwanthpura a few months ago and stole 20 grams of gold valuables worth ₹1 lakh.

Shop owner Vishal Kumar Sha realised what had happened and alerted the staff. A few days ago Nadiya visited the shop again on the pretext of buying a gold ring for babies and stole one after diverting the attention of the counter salesman. But the staff identified her since they had watched the CCTV footage of the previous offence. As she was about to leave the shop without buying anything, they confronted her and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and arrested her.

A detailed inquiry by Inspector Suresh K. revealed that the accused was involved in four such theft cases. Based on information, the police recovered 63.9 grams of gold valuables worth ₹3.2 lakh from her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused is a habitual offender and reportedly confessed that she would steal small amounts of gold from jewellery shops. However, the shop owners often ignored the thefts and did not file complaints with the police which encouraged her to steal more.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The accused also confessed that she would move around in crowded public places to identify vulnerable senior citizens travelling alone. She would travel with them to steal their valuables. The police are further investigating to ascertain her criminal background.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
theft & burglary

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app