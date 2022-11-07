Woman held for stealing gold from shop

An alert jewellery shop owner caught a 34-year-old woman red-handed while she was trying to steal a gold ring. Nadiya Rajesh, posing as a customer, visited Mahaveer Jewelers in Yeshwanthpura a few months ago and stole 20 grams of gold valuables worth ₹1 lakh.

Shop owner Vishal Kumar Sha realised what had happened and alerted the staff. A few days ago Nadiya visited the shop again on the pretext of buying a gold ring for babies and stole one after diverting the attention of the counter salesman. But the staff identified her since they had watched the CCTV footage of the previous offence. As she was about to leave the shop without buying anything, they confronted her and alerted the police who rushed to the spot and arrested her.

A detailed inquiry by Inspector Suresh K. revealed that the accused was involved in four such theft cases. Based on information, the police recovered 63.9 grams of gold valuables worth ₹3.2 lakh from her.

The accused is a habitual offender and reportedly confessed that she would steal small amounts of gold from jewellery shops. However, the shop owners often ignored the thefts and did not file complaints with the police which encouraged her to steal more.

The accused also confessed that she would move around in crowded public places to identify vulnerable senior citizens travelling alone. She would travel with them to steal their valuables. The police are further investigating to ascertain her criminal background.