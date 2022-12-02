woman held for husband’s murder

December 02, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Hassan

Arsikere police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of her husband at Yaduvanahalli near Gandasi in Araikere taluk. Ravish, 56, was found dead in his agricultural field on November 29.

Ravish was married to Shivagangamma, native of Honnenahalli in Tiptur taluk, many years ago. However, they separated 20 years ago. Shivagangamma returned to her native place. Later, Ravish had a second marriage.

Ravish had been cultivating three acres and 20 guntas of land granted to Shivagangamma by the bagairhukum committee. She wanted to take the land from her husband. They had arguments on this issue many times.

Shivagangamma visited the village on November 29 with her niece Guruprasad and picked up an argument with Ravish on the property issue. They allegedly murdered Ravish.

Based on the complaint filed by Ravish’s second wife Mamatha, the police registered the case.

The police have arrested Shivagangamma, 52 on charges of murder.