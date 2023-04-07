Woman harassed by her in-laws citing her caste

April 07, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Hassan

A woman, who had an inter-caste marriage, has alleged that members of her husband’s family harassed her, citing her caste. She has filed a complaint with the Women’s Police Station against her husband’s parents, sisters, and brother.

Divya, in her complaint to the police, said she and Pruthviraj of Shantinagar in the city were in love. When he refused to marry her, she went and told his parents about their relationship. The parents sent her out, stating that they were not in favour of their marriage because she belonged to a “lower caste”.

However, they agreed to the marriage as she approached the police. The couple got married at a temple in February 2022. Even after the marriage, they continued to harass her and demanded that she clear the family’s loan of ₹15 lakh. They threatened her that they would get Pruthvi married to another girl from their caste. They had not allowed her to talk to Pruthviraj for many days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Women’s Police Station has registered the complaint.