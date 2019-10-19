Woman gives birth outside PHC in Vijayapura

A woman gave birth right outside a primary health centre (PHC) at Balaganur village in Sindgi taluk on Friday.

According to reports, Sunanda Hugar of Balaganur, along with her family members, reached the PHC in the morning. But to their surprise, the centre was locked and there were no staff members. By that time, Sunanda developed severe labour pain. After some time, Sunanda gave birth to a baby girl.

Later, an ambulance was called and Sunanda and the newborn were shifted to the taluk hospital in Sindgi. Sridhar Hugar, Sunanda’s husband, expressed demanded action against the PHC staff members.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil said that the woman arrived at the PHC at around 7 a.m. but the PHC functions only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. “It is not a 24-hour facility, as it is only a PHC. However, a notice will be issued to the resident doctor seeking clarification,” he said.

He added that woman and the newborn were doing fine at the taluk hospital.