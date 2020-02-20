Woman gives birth on KSRTC bus in Hassan

A woman gave birth to a baby girl on board a KSRTC bus at the bus stand here on Tuesday night.
Shahinaj, 28, was on the way to her native place Attigere in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district from Bettageri in Kodagu by the bus.
Shahinaj had been working in a coffee estate along with her husband. She took the bus at Kushalnagar along with her aunt at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
She developed labour pains as the bus crossed a speed-breaker and gave birth. The bus driver and conductor provided clothes and women passengers helped her.
Later, she was taken to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in an ambulance. The doctor treating her said both the mother and baby were healthy.
This is her second baby.
