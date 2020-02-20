Karnataka

Woman gives birth on KSRTC bus in Hassan

The woman with her baby girl at a hospital in Hassan on Tuesday night.

The woman with her baby girl at a hospital in Hassan on Tuesday night.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A woman gave birth to a baby girl on board a KSRTC bus at the bus stand here on Tuesday night.

Shahinaj, 28, was on the way to her native place Attigere in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district from Bettageri in Kodagu by the bus.

Shahinaj had been working in a coffee estate along with her husband. She took the bus at Kushalnagar along with her aunt at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

She developed labour pains as the bus crossed a speed-breaker and gave birth. The bus driver and conductor provided clothes and women passengers helped her.

Later, she was taken to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences in an ambulance. The doctor treating her said both the mother and baby were healthy.

This is her second baby.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 1:16:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/woman-gives-birth-on-ksrtc-bus-in-hassan/article30865080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY