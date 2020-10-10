Woman gives birth in forest at night

MYSURU

10 October 2020 15:53 IST

She was walking to hospital as her village lacks connectivity

Lack of connectivity to the remote hinterland of Chamarajanagar came to the fore again when a woman gave birth to a child in the middle of the forest even before she could be shifted to hospital.

The incident took place on Thursday night when Kamala, who experienced labour pain, was walking from her house at Aneholla village towards the nearest hospital taking the forest route in the M.M.Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. The nearest hospital was at a distance of 5 km from the village and Kamala was accompanied by her husband Veeranna. But en route, Kamala developed severe pain and could no longer walk and went into labour.

Veeranna left both the mother and the child in the middle of the forest and went to fetch help from the nearest village. The local people arranged for a goods vehicle which reached the spot and helped shift Kamala and her child to the hospital.

Doctors said both were in good health. The issue was brought to the notice of the Forest Department staff who said there are a few hamlets where ambulance cannot go due to difficult terrain. The normal practice of the local community was to shift pregnant women to a hospital a few days before the delivery date to avoid such complications.