Woman gives birth in auto outside community health centre

22 May 2021 17:04 IST

Staff allegedly delayed admitting her as she did not have COVID-19 negative certificate

A woman was delivered of her baby in an autorickshaw outside the community health centre at Shantigrama on Thursday night as the hospital staff allegedly delayed in admitting her on the grounds that she was not carrying a COVID-19 negative report.

Hema, a resident of Halasanahalli in Hassan taluk, was rushed to the hospital in the autorickshaw by her husband after she developed labour pains around 11.30 p.m.

The hospital staff enquired if she had the COVID-19 negative report. The woman did not have the report and the hospital staff allegedly delayed her admission.

According to her family members, Ms. Hema was delivered of her boy in the autorickshaw itself. Even as she was screaming in pain, none of the staff members responded, they alleged. Only after the delivery, the staff took her inside the hospital.

Following the incident, District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar visited the hospital and enquired about the incident. Later, the woman and her baby were admitted to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. The officer told presspersons that an inquiry would be held and if the staff were found guilty, action would be taken against them.