Woman gives birth in auto in Mandya

A 25-year-old woman gave birth in an autorickshaw while being taken to a government hospital here on Thursday.
Savitha and her newborn son are stable, sources in the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) said.
Ms. Savitha, wife of tender coconut vendor Ravi of Sugar Town, developed labour pain on Thursday morning and was being taken to the MIMS on Bengaluru–Mysuru highway. She, however, gave birth in the autorickshaw before reaching the hospital. Some women had come to her help.
Upon hearing about the incident, a team from the MIMS rushed to the spot. Later, the newborn and the mother were shifted to a ward.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor