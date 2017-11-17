Karnataka

Woman gives birth in auto in Mandya

A 25-year-old woman gave birth in an autorickshaw while being taken to a government hospital here on Thursday.

Savitha and her newborn son are stable, sources in the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) said.

Ms. Savitha, wife of tender coconut vendor Ravi of Sugar Town, developed labour pain on Thursday morning and was being taken to the MIMS on Bengaluru–Mysuru highway. She, however, gave birth in the autorickshaw before reaching the hospital. Some women had come to her help.

Upon hearing about the incident, a team from the MIMS rushed to the spot. Later, the newborn and the mother were shifted to a ward.

