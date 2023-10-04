Woman gangster among three arrested for beating up mobile phone technician

October 04, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Sampigehalli police on Wedesday arrested three persons, including a 35-year-old woman gangster, who carried out a deadly assault on a mobile phone technician for refusing to help her gang.

The accused Sadiya, resident of Hegde Nagar and wife of a rowdy-sheeter, operates a gang of robbers.

The accused had approached mobile phone technician Imranulla Khan seeking his help to flash some mobile phones which the gang had robbed. Initially, Imranulla helped her to flash the mobile phones but when she approached him with more stolen phones, Imran started to refuse stating that he would get into trouble for doing this. Enraged by this, Sadiya called him to a tea shop and attacked him along with her associates Suhail and Umar. Imranulla sustained multiple injuries but managed to escape and is being treated at a private hospital.

Based on the information, the police registered a case against Sadiya and arrested her. Sadiya and her gang has multiple cases pending against them.

