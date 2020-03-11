Woman from Shivamogga dist. with COVID-19 symptoms admitted to hospital in Manipal

Udupi

11 March 2020 16:49 IST

A 68-year-old woman from a village in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district with symptoms of COVID-19 was admitted to Kasturba Hospital here on Wednesday.

According to the information provided by the Department of Health, the woman had visited Mecca in Saudi Arabia in the last week of February. She was treated for fever, cough and breathlessness in Saudi Arabia. After recovery, she travelled back to Bengaluru where she was screened at the airport.

The woman later travelled to Shivamogga and was then treated at a private hospital there for fever, cough and breathlessness. Then the caretakers of the patient brought her to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal with the same symptoms. She had been admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Kasturba Hospital and had been kept under observation.

Her throat swabs had been collected and sent to the lab in Bengaluru. The results were expected in a couple of days, the Department said.