ADVERTISEMENT

Woman from Nigeria held with ₹30 crore worth cocaine

May 28, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The accused was caught as soon as she landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from Addis Ababa

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on May 26 caught a 28-year-old woman from Nigeria while she was walking with two kilos of cocaine worth ₹30 crore which she had concealed in her bag.

The accused was caught as soon as she landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from Addis Ababa. The officials who checked her profile zeroed in on her, subjected her to detailed checking and recovered the drugs concealed in her bag.

Also read: Nigerian woman, a key suspect supplying drugs to Kerala, arrested in Bengaluru

The accused, according to the officials, had been hired as a “mule” to hand over the consignment to a person outside the airport. The accused was given a code word to identity the receiver and hand over the bags. She was offered a huge amount of money along with to-and-fro air tickets and a stay at a star hotel for a few days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials are now trying to track down the receiver who escaped as soon as he go to know that the person who was carrying the drugs consignment has been caught.

ALSO READ
In one of the biggest recoveries in Karnataka, synthetic drugs worth ₹8.5 crore seized

This is the second such incident in the past one month. On April 28, DRI officials caught a Nigerian who had swallowed numerous capsules carrying cocaine — weighing 1 kg and worth ₹11 crore.

Suspecting that both the accused are part of the international drug racket, a senior official said that vigilance has been stepped up in four airports across the city, including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru to counter “port hopping“ MO of the accused to push the drugs into Indian market.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US