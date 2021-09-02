Woman found murdered

A woman was found murdered at Hanumanthapura near Hassan on Thursday evening. The police identified the deceased as Gowramma, 55. She has been staying alone in the village.

It is said that a few people reached her place in a vehicle and hacked her to death. The police rushed to the spot with the dog squad. Senior police officers including Superintendent of Police R. Srinivasa Gowda and ASP B.N.Nandini visited the spot. Hassan Rural Police have registered a case.

It is suspected that she had been murdered over past rivalry. Gowramma had been remanded to judicial custody in a criminal case earlier.