June 18, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 57-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence at Vijayanagara in Shivamogga on June 18.

Kamalamma, wife of Mallikarjun, executive engineer was alone at home. Her husband was out of city. When he called her over the phone, there was no response. Later, it was found that she was murdered.

Tunga Nagar police reached the spot and registered a case. They have taken up the case and investigation is on.

