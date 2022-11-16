Woman found murdered in Sakleshpur

November 16, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Hassan

An unknown woman aged around 25 to 30 years was found murdered near Maranahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk on Tuesday.

The body was found wrapped in a bed sheet. Abbas, a forest watcher, while on duty found the body on his way from Maranahalli towards Gundia. The body has decayed beyond recognition. It is suspected that she was murdered about 15 to 20 days ago.

Sakleshpur Rural Police have registered a case based on Abbas’s statement.