Woman found murdered in Sakleshpur

An unknown woman aged around 25 to 30 years was found murdered near Maranahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk on Tuesday.
Trending
- Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
- U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
- ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide
ADVERTISEMENT
The body was found wrapped in a bed sheet. Abbas, a forest watcher, while on duty found the body on his way from Maranahalli towards Gundia. The body has decayed beyond recognition. It is suspected that she was murdered about 15 to 20 days ago.
Sakleshpur Rural Police have registered a case based on Abbas’s statement.
ADVERTISEMENT