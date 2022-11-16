Woman found murdered in Sakleshpur

November 16, 2022 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

An unknown woman aged around 25 to 30 years was found murdered near Maranahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk on Tuesday.

Trending

  1. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  2. U.K. and India to launch a Young Professionals Exchange in 2023: Downing Street
  3. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. ‘Joyland’: Pakistan PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry movie, reveals aide

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was found wrapped in a bed sheet. Abbas, a forest watcher, while on duty found the body on his way from Maranahalli towards Gundia. The body has decayed beyond recognition. It is suspected that she was murdered about 15 to 20 days ago.

Sakleshpur Rural Police have registered a case based on Abbas’s statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US