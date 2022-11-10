Woman found murdered in Sakleshpur

ADVERTISEMENT

A 52-year-old woman was found murdered in her residence at Tambalagere in Sakleshpur taluk on Wednesday. It is suspected that Rathna was murdered by her husband Paramesh a few days ago. The police are searching for him.

The incident came to light when Rathna’s son Mithun, who is settled in Bengaluru, visited his house at Tambalagere on Wednesday.

Paramesh often quarrelled with his wife. A year ago he had assaulted her. Every day her son Mithun would call her over the phone and enquire about her health. However, for the last week, she had not received the call. When a relative reached their house to give an invitation on Tuesday there was no response from inside. The relative felt a foul smell from inside and informed Mithun.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is suspected that Paramesh fled the place after murdering his wife. Yeslur police have registered the case. Senior police officers visited the spot. The accused is yet to be arrested.

Rathnam is survived by Mithun and his sister.