Woman found murdered in field near Javagal

April 13, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old woman was found murdered at a village near Javagal in Arsikere taluk on Wednesday. She was allegedly raped and murdered by two people, according to the complaint filed with Javagal police.

The police said that the woman was supposed to travel to Hassan on April 10. Her son had told her that he would meet her at the Javagal bus stand. As she did not turn up and her mobile remained switched off, her family members and relatives looked for her around the village. She was found murdered on Wednesday in an agricultural field. 

Javagal police have registered a case. The complainant has named two people as suspects. The police are investigating the case.

