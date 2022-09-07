Woman found murdered, husband injured

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman was found murdered at her home in Priyanka Layout in Shivamogga on Wednesday morning.

Manjula, 30, was in a pool of blood in her kitchen, while her husband Dinesh had suffered an injury. It is said that Dinesh murdered his wife and later attempted to end his life by cutting his wrist. The husband picked up a quarrel with his wife late in the night and murdered her.

The couple had been married for the last 13 years. They have two daughters of 12 and 7 years. Dinesh, who works at MESCOM, is under treatment in a private hospital.

Manjula’s sister Prema told the media that two days ago, the family organised a programme, which many relatives attended. The incident happened only a few hours after all the relatives left. “We don’t know what happened. I came to know about the death only this morning. I don’t know if the husband and wife had any differences,” she said. The Tunga Nagar Police have registered the case.

Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can contact the State’s helpline 104 for counselling.