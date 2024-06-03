GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman found murdered at Vaddinakoppa near Shivamogga

Published - June 03, 2024 07:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old lady was found murdered at Vaddinakoppa on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Monday. Savitha was allegedly attacked by a sharp object.

The police have identified Shiva Naik, 35, as the accused in the case. It is said they had a relationship. Following differences with her, he allegedly murdered her.

Shivamogga Superintdent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said the accused went to Savitha’s place on Monday morning and allegedly murdered her. Tunga Nagar Police have taken up the investigation of the case.

