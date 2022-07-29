Woman found murdered at residence

Gold jewellery, other valuables missing

A woman was found murdered at her residence in Lakshmipura in Hassan town on Friday aftrernoon. Manjula, 42, was found in a pool of blood around 2 p.m., when her husband Kumar returned home for lunch. Kumar runs a jewellery shop in the city.

Unknown people entered when Manjula was alone and murdered her. The accused have made away with gold jewellery and other valuables. Pension Mohalla Police reached the spot soon after learning about the incident. Senior police officers visited the spot. The preliminary inquiry suggests that it is a murder of gain. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad also inspected the spot.