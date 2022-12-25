ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead

December 25, 2022 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman fell to her death from the 19th floor of the apartment she lived in on December 25. The deceased has been identified as Charisma Singh, 40. She fell to her death from the 19th floor of Purva Highland Apartments in Talaghattapura. Residents who saw her fall, rushed her immediately to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the deceased was suffering from a few health complications and was under treatment. However, what drove her to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Talaghattapura police have taken up a case and are further probing.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya sahayavani ph. 104 for help )

