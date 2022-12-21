Woman found dead

December 21, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Hassan

A woman was found dead at Somarigudda, a hillock near Halebidu in Belur taluk, on Tuesday. The deceased has not been identified. She is aged around 50 years. Her body is in a decomposed state.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, on Wednesday, said Gurumurthy, a security guard appointed by Suzlon Energy to look after the windmills installed on the hillock, noticed the body. It is not clear how the woman died. “Halebidu Police have registered a case and referred it to the forensic experts for further examination to identify the dead”, he said.

Appeal

Further, the SP said the police were making all possible efforts to resolve the murder of an unknown woman reported in Shiradi Ghat in Sakleshpur taluk last month.

A woman aged about 25 to 30 years was found murdered near Maranahalli on November 15. Her decomposed body was wrapped in a bedsheet. It is suspected that the culprits threw her body in Shiradi Ghat after murdering her somewhere else.

“We are making all efforts to trace her identity. All police officers of the district were involved in the investigation. So far we have checked about 18,000 vehicles and visited 160 places. The police collected details of missing women reported in neighboring districts and neighboring States also. During the course of investigation, we could be able to trace a couple of women missing in other districts”, he said.

The officer appealed to the public to share information about women missing, if any, so that the information could help the police resolve the case..